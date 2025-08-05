Massive Wildfire Burns 129 Square Miles in California

More than 800 structures are threatened by a massive wildfire in central California that left at least three people injured as it burned through Los Padres National Forest. The Gifford Fire has scorched more than 129 square miles of coastal Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with 7% containment, according to a US Forest Service update on Tuesday morning.

More than 1,900 personnel are battling the blaze that grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted Friday along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield, the AP reports. The causes of the fires are under investigation.