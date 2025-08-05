Massive Wildfire Burns 129 Square Miles in California

Gifford Fire was 7% contained on Tuesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 5, 2025 4:43 PM CDT
Massive Wildfire Burns 129 Square Miles in California
Smoke from the Gifford Fire fills the sky as the sun sets over Los Padres National Forest on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.   (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

More than 800 structures are threatened by a massive wildfire in central California that left at least three people injured as it burned through Los Padres National Forest. The Gifford Fire has scorched more than 129 square miles of coastal Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with 7% containment, according to a US Forest Service update on Tuesday morning.

  • More than 1,900 personnel are battling the blaze that grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted Friday along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield, the AP reports. The causes of the fires are under investigation.

  • The blaze is burning through steep terrain and creating a huge smoke column, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, a spokesperson with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. "A lot of it's in really inaccessible areas where even bulldozers can't even get into," Safechuck said, adding that aircraft are being added to the firefight.
  • The smoke will affect parts of Southwest California, the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office said, noting that wildfire smoke is a health risk. Smoke is expected to move toward the south and east.
  • The blaze threatened about 872 structures and forced the closure of the highway in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 people in Santa Barbara County around 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
  • A motorist was hospitalized with burn injuries after getting out of his vehicle and being overrun by flames, US Forest Service spokesperson Flemming Bertelson said. Two contract employees assisting firefighters were also hurt when their all-terrain vehicle overturned.
  • Ranchers evacuated cattle Monday as aircraft made water drops on the encroaching flames.

