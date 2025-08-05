Trump's New Complaint May Worry Big Banks

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing to crack down on banks thought to be discriminating against conservatives. On Tuesday, President Trump himself didn't exactly dispel the banks' worries. In an interview with CNBC, Trump didn't confirm the report, but he did air some related personal grievances:

"The banks discriminated against me very badly," Trump said, per the New York Times.

Trump called out JPMorgan Chase and the Bank of America in particular. JPMorgan, he said, once gave him 20 days to move "hundreds of millions of dollars in cash" elsewhere. He didn't specify when this allegedly took place. He also said he approached Bank of America and asked to "deposit a billion dollars-plus" and was turned down.