Tuesday's Odd Sight: Trump on White House Roof

Sometimes, President Trump takes questions in the West Wing. On Tuesday, he fielded some from on the West Wing. Trump appeared on the roof of the White House with a small group and took questions from surprised reporters on the ground below. "Sir, why are you on the roof?" shouted one, per the AP. "Taking a little walk," Trump responded. "It's good for your health." At another point, Trump joked that he was looking for a spot to store nuclear missiles, per the New York Post.
The real reason appears to be an unspecified renovation to come. The group with him included architect James McCrery, who is designing the newly announced White House ballroom. However, that project is in the East Wing. Whatever he has planned, Trump told reporters it will be paid for with his own cash. He was, he said, looking for "another way to spend my money for this country."