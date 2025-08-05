Tuesday's Odd Sight: Trump on White House Roof

Sometimes, President Trump takes questions in the West Wing. On Tuesday, he fielded some from on the West Wing. Trump appeared on the roof of the White House with a small group and took questions from surprised reporters on the ground below. "Sir, why are you on the roof?" shouted one, per the AP. "Taking a little walk," Trump responded. "It's good for your health." At another point, Trump joked that he was looking for a spot to store nuclear missiles, per the New York Post.