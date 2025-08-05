Deadly Legionnaires' Outbreak Traced to NYC Cooling Towers

An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Harlem has left two dead and at least 58 others ill, prompting warnings from health officials. The cluster was first identified July 25, with numbers climbing since then, per the Guardian. Acting New York City health commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse advised anyone in the region who develops flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention promptly, especially those over 50, smokers, or people with chronic lung problems. Legionnaires' disease—which gets its name from a deadly 1976 outbreak at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia—has a roughly 10% fatality rate, but treatment with antibiotics is effective if it's caught early.