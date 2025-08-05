One Tactic Could Help You Shed Twice as Much Weight

Trading your protein bars for a homemade meal could help you shed twice as much weight, new research reveals, even if both diets meet modern nutrition standards. A new clinical trial published in Nature Medicine finds that people can lose twice as much weight by cutting out ultraprocessed foods—even those labeled as healthy—compared to diets that include them. In the study, 55 overweight or obese adults, mostly women, followed two different eating plans: one made up mostly of minimally processed options like homemade pasta and plain yogurt, and another featuring "healthier" ultraprocessed fare such as whole-grain cereal and plant-based milk. Both plans met national nutrition standards for things like sugar and saturated fat, per the New York Times.
Participants spent two months on each diet, separated by a break, and could eat as much as they wanted. On average, those on the minimally processed plan lost four pounds, while the ultraprocessed group shed two pounds over the same period. Body fat loss was also higher when people avoided ultraprocessed foods. The researchers estimate that over a year, this difference could grow to a 9%-13% loss in body weight on the minimally processed diet, versus 4%-5% on the ultraprocessed diet. One possible reason: minimally processed foods tend to have fewer calories per bite and require more chewing, which may slow eating and help people feel full earlier. Participants also reported better control over cravings when eating minimally processed meals.