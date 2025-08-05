US Is Auctioning Off Oligarch's Superyacht

The US is auctioning off a superyacht seized from a Russian oligarch linked to Vladimir Putin—and while it might end up being a bargain by luxury yacht standards, it is still expected to fetch hundreds of millions of dollars. The 348-foot Amadea, originally valued at $325 million, has a helipad, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, and a sleeping area that adjoins "a beauty salon, an office, a gym, a dining area, and a lounge, the latter with a piano," per Megayacht News . The ship, which can accommodate 16 guests and 36 crew members, also boasts a private cinema, among many other amenities.

The Amadea is currently in San Diego, in the custody of the US Marshals Service. It was seized in Fiji in 2022, months after Russia invaded Ukraine, by the now-disbanded Justice Department task force Operation KleptoCapture, NBC News reports. Its former owner, Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, was sanctioned by the federal government years before the invasion. Officials say the proceeds from the sale will be used to support the Ukraine war effort, and to pay off maintenance costs estimated at $850,000 a month, reports CBS8.

"This is perhaps the most spectacular, exacting and beautiful ship any of us will ever see," said Bob Toney, chairman of National Maritime Services, the company handling the auction. "An opportunity like this for discerning owners is exceedingly rare—maybe once in a lifetime." Prospective buyers are required to put down a $10 million deposit before submitting bids for the Sept. 10 sealed-bid auction, NBC reports. National Maritime Services says the ship will be "delivered as-is." An alleged Fabergé egg officials found on the boat after it was seized was later determined to be fake.