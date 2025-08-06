Abbott Asks Top Court to Remove Democratic Leader

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday asked the state's highest court to remove the Democratic House leader from office, escalating efforts to end the holdout that is blocking redrawn US House maps sought by President Trump.
- Bypassing lower courts, Abbott filed a rare emergency petition straight to the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court just three days into a walkout by Democrats. It hinges on a legal theory that even some Republicans have acknowledged is untested, arguing that absent legislators have effectively forfeited their seats by not returning to the Texas Capitol, the AP reports. "Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences," Abbott said