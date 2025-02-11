Jersey City a Surprise No. 2 in Cities for Proposals

Valentine's Day is nearly upon us, and Cloudwards has ranked the 100 largest cities in the US on their desirability as a place to propose. It may not be a shock to hear that New York City is No. 1, given its choice of iconic proposal locations, but Jersey City as No. 2? One reason is that the city ranks first in terms of related shopping—lots of jewelry stores and flower shops, for example. Plus, it has lots of waterfront parks that offer a dynamite backdrop of Manhattan for photos. A look at the best and worst finishers:

New York City, 45.2 overall score Jersey City, New Jersey, 42.8 Los Angeles, 33.6 San Diego, 29.7 Las Vegas, 26.6 Chicago, 26.4 Miami, 26.1 Santa Ana, California, 25.4 Anaheim, California, 25.2 San Francisco, 23.9