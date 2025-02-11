Hockey Dad Assaults Youth Referees: Cops

Calm down, dad: A Seattle man has been charged with assault after knocking two youth referees to the ice during his son's hockey game. The man, who police did not identify, claims he "acted in defense of his son" after an opposing player started a fight at Seattle's Kraken Community Iceplex on Sunday, per ABC News . He told police "his son was punched and kicked for about thirty seconds" and the two referees, aged 12 and 14, "did nothing to stop the assault," so he took to the ice to intervene. However, the refs reported that the fight had been broken up and they were discussing possible penalties when the man approached, per KOMO News . Police said the attack was "clearly unprovoked."

Footage shows the parent—who is 6'2" and nearly 250 pounds, per KIRO—walking toward the referees and shoving each in quick succession. Both refs fall to the ground, and one tries to get up before falling back to the ice, apparently grabbing his back. It's "difficult to watch, but it is crucial that we confront the seriousness of what happened," Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association President Jody Carpenter wrote on Instagram. "There is absolutely no place in our sport for the kind of egregious and outrageous behavior that occurred." Carpenter tells KIRO the parent has been banned from the iceplex and is facing a ban from the hockey association as well.

The teen referees were treated at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department after complaining of pain in their hips and elbows. The man left the rink before police arrived but was pulled over a short time later. He claimed not to have known the referees were juveniles. He was released after questioning and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. He has not been booked into jail, per ABC. (More hockey stories.)