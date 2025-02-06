Say Goodbye to Quiksilver, Billabong, Volcom Stores

The company that operates Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom stores in the US says it can no longer compete with fast-fashion rivals in a tough retail environment. Liberated Brands has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and it plans to permanently close more than 100 stores on the US mainland selling the iconic surfing- and skateboarding-themed clothing brands, 9News reports. Nine outlets in Hawaii are under review, the company says.

"Volatile global economy" was a factor: Liberated has "worked tirelessly over the last year to propel these iconic brands forward, but a volatile global economy, consumer spending changes amid a rising cost of living, and inflationary pressures have all taken a heavy toll," the company said in a statement.