Interpreter Gets Prison in Theft of $17M From MLB Star

The former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani was sentenced Thursday to four years, nine months in prison and three years' supervised release for bank and tax fraud, after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star's bank account. Ippei Mizuhara, who was supposed to bridge the gap between the Japanese athlete and his English-speaking teammates and fans, was sentenced in federal court in Santa Ana, California, after pleading guilty last year. He was ordered Thursday to pay $18 million in restitution, with nearly $17 million going to Ohtani and the remainder to the IRS. He was ordered to surrender to authorities to begin serving his sentence by March 24, the AP reports.

"The magnitude of the theft—$17 million—in my view, is shockingly high," US District Judge John W. Holcomb said in issuing the sentence. He pointed out that most people don't make that much money in their lifetime. "I hope that Mr. Mizuhara will be able to repay that sum," Holcomb said. Mizuhara has acknowledged using the money to cover his gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker, in addition to $325,000 worth of baseball cards and his dental bills. The case stemmed from a broader probe into illegal sports bookmaking organizations in Southern California and the laundering of proceeds through casinos in Las Vegas that has netted a dozen defendants, per the AP.

"His yearslong theft of funds from Mr. Ohtani and the myriad lies he told to Mr. Ohtani's agents and financial advisors to cover up his theft represent a calculated betrayal of the very person he was hired to help," prosecutors wrote in a filing. In a letter to the court, Mizuhara described his financial strain and addiction to gambling, which he had hoped would alleviate his money problems. "I am asking for a little mercy from the court concerning my sentence you will hand down," Mizuhara wrote. "I truly admire Shohei as a baseball player and a human being and I was committed to devote my life so Shohei can be the best version of himself on the field. I want to say I am truly sorry for violating his trust in me."