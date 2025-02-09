After 77 Years, a US Vet's War Souvenir Returns Home

In the final days of World War II, an American soldier named Joseph "Benny" Kasser found an abandoned Japanese sword on a beach in Okinawa. Attached was a tag with the owner's name (Colonel Tomesuke Umeki) and a short note in English including the phrase, "I am very glad to have the honour to ask your favour to send my sword to my home." As Kevin Chroust writes in Outside, Kasser brought the sword back with him to his home in Franklin Park, Illinois, and hung it on his basement rafters. He would bring it out every now and then to show people, as Chroust well knows—he is Kasser's grandson. Chroust explains he had always been fascinated with the weapon and its origins, and in 2021 he broached the idea with this grandfather of attempting to return it. His 99-year-old grandfather immediately agreed.