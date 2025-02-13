Peanut Butter Surprisingly Helpful for Peanut Allergies

Consuming increasing amounts of peanut butter could cure children with mild peanut allergies, according to a new study, though researchers caution the strategy should not be tried without the input of an allergy specialist. As NBC News reports, all of 32 children who received oral immunotherapy over an 18-month period could eat the equivalent of three tablespoons of peanut butter at the end of the study period without experiencing reactions. The goal was to get children with mild peanut sensitivities "to the point where they could treat peanuts like regular food," says Dr. Scott Sicherer, an allergist at New York's at Mount Sinai hospital. Still, "we were surprised at how successful we were."

Sixty-two children aged 4 to 14 who could eat the equivalent of half a peanut without a reaction completed the main part of the trial, with 32 assigned to receive immunotherapy and 30 told to avoid peanuts. The immunotherapy group consumed store-bought peanut butter (or an equivalent amount of peanut protein) every day in amounts increased every two months, from one-eighth of a teaspoon up to a tablespoon. At that point, immunotherapy participants were instructed to consume two tablespoons of peanut butter per week. There were no severe reactions when doses were consumed at home and only one participant received epinephrine during a supervised dosing visit, per a release.

After 18 months, all immunotherapy participants could tolerate three tablespoons of peanut butter, compared with three (10%) in the control group. Thirty immunotherapy participants then chose to continue with another part of the study designed to test how long their tolerance would last. After not eating any peanut protein for eight weeks, they were given the equivalent of three tablespoons of peanut butter and 87% experienced no reaction, per NBC. "Our findings open the gateway to personalized threshold-based treatments of food allergy ... that might be a game-changer," Sicherer, lead author of the study published Monday in NEJM Evidence, says in the release. (Australia is leading the way on that path.)