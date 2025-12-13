Ground Cinnamon Yanked From Shelves in Dozen-Plus States

A Brooklyn distributor is recalling a brand of ground cinnamon sold in 14 states after tests found elevated levels of lead, federal regulators say. Per USA Today , the FDA says the recall involves Lucky Foods-branded cinnamon powder distributed by TBC Distribution Corporate between April 11 and Sept. 1. The affected product comes in a 40g "vacuum or modified-atmosphere pouch" with a brown label and a "best before" date of Sept. 15, 2027. No illnesses have been reported.

The Los Angeles Times notes that the FDA didn't provide any particular UPC codes to be on the lookout for. The move is part of an ongoing federal health alert about lead in certain cinnamon products, first issued in 2024 and updated Dec. 10 to include Lucky Foods. The recalled cinnamon was shipped to retailers in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Other brands listed in the broader alert include Venzu Traders, Roshni, Jiva Organics, and more (see the complete list here).

Health officials warn that even low-level lead exposure over time can raise blood lead levels without obvious symptoms, especially in children, potentially leading to lasting neurological and developmental problems. Long-term exposure in adults can affect kidney function, high blood pressure, and cognition. Consumers who have the recalled Lucky Foods cinnamon are advised not to use it and to call 718-444-5556 for more information.