Trump Guts Kennedy Center Board, Is Then Elected Chair

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday voted to elect President Trump as its new chair, days after Trump declared himself the chair of the Washington, DC, institution. Trump followed that declaration up by removing all the Biden-appointed members of the board, the Washington Post reports. It was the new board, made up entirely of Trump appointees, that elected him. New members of the board include White House personnel office director Sergio Gor, chief of staff Susie Wiles, and second lady Usha Vance. The former chief official White House photographer, who worked in the Reagan and Obama administrations, was among those in the arts community raising concerns about the move, the Guardian reports.