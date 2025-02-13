Bondi: DOJ Is Suing New York Over Driver's License Law

The new attorney general used her first press conference to announce a lawsuit against New York for, as she called it, putting "illegal aliens over American citizens." Pam Bondi took issue with the state's "green light law," which allows driver's licenses to be issued to residents regardless of their legal or citizenship status in the US, the New York Times reports. The law also bars some federal agencies from accessing the state's driver's license information, Fox News reports. One quote from Bondi's Wednesday presser:

Bondi accused New York of non-compliance with federal law, and said the lawsuit follows a similar one filed in Illinois for similar reasons. She said more will follow for any other states not following the Trump administration's immigration laws. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was named in the lawsuit alongside state Attorney General Letitia James and the state's DMV commissioner, said in a press conference that Bondi's announcement was all for show, and that the Department of Justice has simply filed "a routine civil action about a law passed in 2019 that has been upheld by the courts time and again." (More Pam Bondi stories.)