Another Day, Another Milestone in Egg Prices

Every day seems to bring a new reminder that egg prices keep rising. The latest is from Axios, which reports that eggs are now more expensive than beef by one metric for the first time. The outlet analyzed nearly 500 months of Consumer Price Index data going back to 1984 and found that January brought a milestone—the cost per gram of protein for a dozen eggs eclipsed that of a pound of ground beef for the first time. The eggs are now running about a half cent more expensive.