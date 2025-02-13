Japanese Carmakers Scotch That Much Ballyhooed Merger

Japanese automakers Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi said on Thursday they're ending talks on business integration. Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said the talks had changed focus from setting up a joint holding company to making Nissan into a subsidiary of Honda. "The intent was to join forces to win in the global competition, but this was not going to realize Nissan's potential, so I could not accept it," he told reporters, per the AP. He said that Nissan was going to aim for a turnaround without Honda instead. Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, meanwhile, said in a separate news conference that Honda had suggested a stock swap to speed up decision-making. "I am really disappointed," Mibe told reporters. "I felt the potential was great, but I also knew actions that would bring pain were necessary to realize that."