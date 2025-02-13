Feds Delete Mention of 'Tesla' in Lucrative US Contract

The US government plans to buy $400 million worth of "armored electric vehicles" as part of a newly revealed 2025 contract, reports Time. Might they be Teslas? They might, and both the New York Times and NPR report that the State Department is expected to buy armored Cybertrucks made by Elon Musk's company. But there's some controversy about the specifics:

Tesla mention: The State Department released a "procurement forecast" that initially specified it would buy $400,000 worth of "Armored Tesla." Drop Site was among the first to report it.