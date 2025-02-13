Even Elon Musk Can't Escape Trump Litigation

X.com agrees to pay Trump $10M to settle suit over past ban following Capitol riot
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 13, 2025 5:57 AM CST
Musk's X Will Pay Trump $10M Over Censorship Suit
Donald Trump, left, arrives to watch SpaceX's Starship lift off for a test flight with Elon Musk in Boca Chica, Texas, on Nov. 19.   (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP)

Elon Musk's X.com has agreed to pay about $10 million to settle with President Trump, who sued the site formerly known as Twitter and its ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey, for censorship after he was banned from the platform after the Jan. 6 riot. "It's resolved," a Trump attorney confirmed to CNBC. Musk allowed Trump back on the site in November 2022, shortly after he bought it.

Sources say that Trump had mulled "letting the lawsuit fizzle out," considering Musk's $250 million campaign boost for him and his status as one of Trump's tightest advisers, including his role heading up DOGE. "But they ultimately moved forward with the settlement despite Trump and Musk's close relationship," notes the Wall Street Journal.

X.com isn't the first company that Trump has wrested a settlement out of. Last month, Facebook owner Meta agreed to settle its own Trump suit over his ban from that platform for $25 million. And in December, ABC News agreed to fork over $15 million to wrap up a defamation complaint, per the New York Times. (More X.com stories.)

