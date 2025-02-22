In Origins of Bird Flu, a Potential Red Flag

Given the frenzy surrounding the effort to figure out the source of the COVID epidemic, a story by Brandon Keim at Nautilus expresses wonder that relatively scant attention has been paid to the origins of the H5N1 avian flu now circulating. (The one making eggs so expensive.) The piece makes the case that the clear culprit is commercial poultry and it warns that even if this particular strain ends up not posing much of a threat to humans, conditions are ripe for a future one to follow. H5N1 first popped up three decades ago in Guangdong, China, "a region rapidly adopting the industrial husbandry practices common to North America and western Europe," writes Keim. Since then, it has spread around the world, mutating to cattle and humans, though the total of number of human deaths is still a relatively low 460 or so.