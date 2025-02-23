For Young Thieves, It's 'Grand Theft Auto Real Life'

Bloomberg Businessweek details the thriving business of stealing vehicles
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2025 3:35 PM CST
Your Stolen Car May End Up in West Africa
   (Getty / djedzura)

That Bloomberg Businessweek is taking an in-depth look at a booming business is not unusual. In this case, though, the business just happens to be illegal—car thefts. Just over 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, with thefts generally surging since the pandemic thanks to what the story describes as a "vast car-theft underworld." Some of the highlights:

  • Crews often recruit young teens or even pre-teens to steal cars in a number of ways: from dealer lots, in carjackings, from driveways with the help of black-market devices. They're so young they typically avoid jail time when caught.
  • "Cops often observe that contemporary car thieves behave as if they're characters in a video game," notes the story by Jonathan Franklin. "As the police monitored communications from one suspect, he bragged about a recent heist. Texting another criminal, he typed GTARL. Officers knew what he was celebrating—Grand Theft Auto Real Life."

  • About 40% of thefts involve drivers who leave their car running, or with the doors open and the keys in sight, while they make a pitstop into, say, a store.
  • Roughly 10% of vehicles stolen in the US get smuggled overseas in shipping containers, with West Africa the most frequent destination.
  • Organized crews sometimes bring the stolen vehicles to a surprisingly obvious location—a parking garage—to arrange showings and sales for potential buyers. The story details one such locale in Washington, DC, where high-end cars are common and new arrivals don't stand out.
Read the full story. (Or check out other longform recaps.)

Stories to sink your teeth into.
Get our roundup of longform stories every Saturday.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X