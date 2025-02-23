For Young Thieves, It's 'Grand Theft Auto Real Life'

That Bloomberg Businessweek is taking an in-depth look at a booming business is not unusual. In this case, though, the business just happens to be illegal—car thefts. Just over 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, with thefts generally surging since the pandemic thanks to what the story describes as a "vast car-theft underworld." Some of the highlights:

Crews often recruit young teens or even pre-teens to steal cars in a number of ways: from dealer lots, in carjackings, from driveways with the help of black-market devices. They're so young they typically avoid jail time when caught.

"Cops often observe that contemporary car thieves behave as if they're characters in a video game," notes the story by Jonathan Franklin. "As the police monitored communications from one suspect, he bragged about a recent heist. Texting another criminal, he typed GTARL. Officers knew what he was celebrating—Grand Theft Auto Real Life."