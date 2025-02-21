Woman's Unwelcome Souvenir From Trip: a Brain Worm

A woman on a whirlwind three-week junket to Hawaii, Japan, and Thailand returned home with an unwanted memento: a parasite that embedded itself in her brain and made her legs feel like they were burning. That odd sensation started out in the New England 30-year-old's feet after she got back from her travels, per a case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Concerning spread: Soon, that sensation had spread to the woman's legs, which had become very sensitive, and she began feeling run-down, though she thought that fatigue was just jet lag. The woman went to the ER, but tests found nothing amiss and she was sent home. She ended up back in the ER days later after the sensations she was having spread to her trunk and arms and she started experiencing headaches. Once again, tests found nothing wrong and she was sent home—but she was soon brought back by her partner after she started experiencing confusion.