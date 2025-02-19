There's One State Where $300K Buys an Average-Size Home

The average new family home in the US is 2,180 square feet—but there's only one state where the average buyer can find a home that size for $300,000, Digg reports. GOBankingRates looked at median home prices per foot in all 50 states and found that West Virginia is the most affordable. Somebody with $300,000 could buy a 2,185-square-foot home in the state, while that budget would only stretch to 443 square feet in Hawaii, smaller than most studio apartments. The five most affordable states for somebody with a budget of $300,000:



West Virginia. 2,185 square feet. Kansas. 1,894 square feet. Alabama. 1,876 square feet. Mississippi. 1,855 square feet. Oklahoma. 1,793 square feet.