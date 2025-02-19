There's One State Where $300K Buys an Average-Size Home

West Virginia is rated the most affordable, while Hawaii is the most expensive
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2025 5:49 PM CST
A $300,000 budget is enough for 1,500 square feet in 25 states, according to GoBankingRates.

The average new family home in the US is 2,180 square feet—but there's only one state where the average buyer can find a home that size for $300,000, Digg reports. GOBankingRates looked at median home prices per foot in all 50 states and found that West Virginia is the most affordable. Somebody with $300,000 could buy a 2,185-square-foot home in the state, while that budget would only stretch to 443 square feet in Hawaii, smaller than most studio apartments. The five most affordable states for somebody with a budget of $300,000:

  1. West Virginia. 2,185 square feet.
  2. Kansas. 1,894 square feet.
  3. Alabama. 1,876 square feet.
  4. Mississippi. 1,855 square feet.
  5. Oklahoma. 1,793 square feet.

And the most expensive:

  1. Hawaii. 443 square feet.
  2. Massachusetts. 593 square feet.
  3. California. 641 square feet.
  4. New York. 787 square feet.
  5. New Jersey. 969 square feet.
