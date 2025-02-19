Woman Trump Freed May Be His 'Pardon Czar'

A woman who was serving a life sentence in a federal prison when President Trump commuted her sentence—after an intervention by Kim Kardashian—is under consideration to become his "pardon czar." Alice Marie Johnson has said she wants to work to help others receive commutations or pardons, the New York Times reports. She's supported Trump publicly: His 2020 campaign featured Johnson in a Super Bowl ad, and she addressed the Republican National Convention that year. Hours after the speech, Trump granted Johnson a full pardon , removing her drug conviction from her record.

It's not clear what a pardon czar would do. Johnson said last year she had sent the White House more than 100 petitions for people she wanted considered for clemency in response to Trump's request. "I can't help but advocate for people who are incarcerated, because I'm really one of them," she said.

Johnson had been given a life sentence without parole, though she hadn't sold drugs, for involvement in a cocaine trafficking operation. Her case was held up by advocates as an example of sentencing laws that disproportionately affect nonviolent offenders, especially female and minority defendants. Kardashian picked up Johnson's cause after seeing a viral video of her speaking. While behind bars, Johnson helped sick and dying prisoners and worked on the prison's Special Olympics. (More alice marie johnson stories.)