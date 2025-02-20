Judge Questions Attempt to Drop Adams Charges

A lawyer for New York City Mayor Eric Adams told a federal judge on Wednesday that there was no deal with the White House to drop corruption charges against his client in return for carrying out President Trump's immigration policies. "I am ready to raise my right hand now" to testify that there was no quid pro quo, Alex Spiro told US District Judge Dale E. Ho in a hearing in New York on whether the case should be dismissed, NBC News reports. The Justice Department's attempt to have the charges tossed out has led to the resignations of eight prosecutors and four of Adams' deputies.

The dismissal requires Ho's approval, though he conceded he has little ability to block it. But in questioning both sides, the judge said that "to properly discharge my duty, I want to proceed carefully, making sure I understand a few things," per the Wall Street Journal. Emil Bove, the Justice official whose directive began the dispute, also told Ho the agreement with Adams was reached in good faith—though he said he was concerned that prosecution would interfere with national security and immigration enforcement. His order issued last week had made that point while saying the strength or weakness of the case against Adams was not the issue.

One of Ho's questions for Bove was whether he knows of another case in which the Justice Department had tried to drop a case involving an elected official for national security reasons. Bove did not. Ho did not announce a decision during the 90-minute hearing. A crowd outside chanted for Adams to be removed from office, some saying, "We don't need a MAGA mayor." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she's considering ousting Adams. (More Eric Adams stories.)