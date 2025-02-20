6K IRS Employees Are Getting the Boot

About 6% of employees at the Internal Revenue Service are reportedly to be laid off. After the Biden administration's attempts to improve services at the agency with new staff, the Trump administration has ordered the firing of 6,000 of its 100,000 employees, including recent hires, sources tell the New York Times . That's to include more than 3,500 employees of the Small Business/Self-Employed Division, per CBS News . The layoffs are to begin Thursday, in the midst of the busy tax filing season. On Wednesday, employees were informed they would need to report to the office with their government-issued equipment by the end of the week.

"IRS has been directed to terminate probationary employees who were not deemed critical to filing season," reads an email viewed by the Times. "This is all tied to compliance with the executive order." These are just the latest DOGE-driven job cuts, part of the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the federal workforce. Critics worry even the firing of IRS employees "not deemed critical" will disrupt the tax filing season, leading to delays. "The reductions are expected to disproportionately hit those working in enforcement, partly because they represent a large share of those recently brought on board, which could hurt tax collections," adds Politico.

"An underfunded IRS significantly benefits unidentified, noncompliant taxpayers at the direct expense of compliant taxpayers," says former IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, who ran the agency during Trump's first term. Getting rid of probationary employees could also lead to trouble down the road as "nearly two-thirds of IRS employees are eligible to retire in the next six years," per Politico. As of now, President Trump has put the IRS under an extended hiring freeze while the Department of Homeland Security has requested IRS agents assist with immigration enforcement, the Times reports. (Meanwhile, DOGE is pushing for access to personal taxpayer data.)