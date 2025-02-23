Brave New World Takes a Plunge

Captain America: Brave New World soared on opening weekend but crash-landed in its second go-around with audiences. The film remained No. 1 at the box office with $28.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. But after a debut of $100 million over four days and $88 million over three days, that meant a steep drop of 68%. The slide is the latest sign that the Marvel machine isn't quite what it used to be, the AP reports. While blockbusters often drop significantly in their second weekends, only two previous MCU titles fell off so fast: 2023's The Marvels, which plunged 78%, and 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which dropped 70%.

The Anthony Mackie-led Captain America installment has been slammed by critics, and audiences have graded it poorly, with a "B-" CinemaScore. The film, which fans had hoped would right the Marvel ship, has been largely met as another example of a once impenetrable brand struggling to recapture its pre-Avengers: Endgame invincibility. Still, Brave New World has grossed $289.4 million worldwide, with international sales reaching nearly $150 million. And with few big-budget offerings arriving in theaters in the coming weeks, it will have scant competition through much of March. The biggest release of the weekend was Oz Perkins' The Monkey, the director's follow-up to his 2024 horror hit, Longlegs. It was adapted from a Stephen King short story. Reviews have been good (77% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), though audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Tuesday.