Cops: For Years, 'Content Creator' Put Urine on Store Food

New Hampshire police say a woman who has allegedly been adding her urine to grocery store items for years has been stopped. On Feb. 14, Keene Police were made aware of videos recorded Feb. 10 that allegedly showed a 23-year-old "content creator" contaminating a local store's bulk food items with her own urine. Investigators then reviewed other videos that allegedly showed the woman, Kelli Tedford, doing the same thing at various locations as far back as 2021. "At this time, it appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine," police said Friday in announcing the Keene resident's arrest, per NBC News. It's unclear to which site the videos were shared.