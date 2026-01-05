Police Had Been Called to Rob Reiner's Home Before

Police had been called to Rob Reiner's Los Angeles home years before the filmmaker and his wife were found dead there this month. Records reviewed by People show LAPD officers went to the Brentwood residence twice in 2019: once in February for a welfare check and again that September for what was logged as a mental-health-related call involving a male person. In the second instance, officers reported there was "no indication of mental illness" found when they arrived at the home. The documents do not identify who contacted police or who the subject of either call was. Per the Daily Beast , previous reports indicate police had also been called to the property three other times between 2013 and 2017.

Reiner's 32-year-old son, Nick, who lived on the property and has spoken publicly in the past about addiction and periods of homelessness, is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Rob, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70. Authorities say the couple was killed inside their home in the early hours of Dec. 14; the county medical examiner later ruled both deaths homicides caused by multiple sharp-force injuries. Nick was arrested about six hours after the bodies were discovered, near the University of Southern California, and is being held without bail. He is due to be arraigned Wednesday. Nick has reportedly been treated for schizophrenia.

People reports that the night before the killings, Rob and Nick were heard in a "very loud argument" at a party hosted by Conan O'Brien. A family source told the outlet that Rob and Michele had struggled for years to help their son, saying they "tried everything—giving him space, keeping him close—but his struggles run very deep." A Hollywood Reporter journalist recently recalled a 2015 dinner with the Reiners, including Nick and his sister, as the family publicized Being Charlie, a film inspired by Nick's substance abuse struggles. "It felt like things were better but far from resolved; it felt like the [film] festival had arrived and a lot of what hadn't been resolved had been hurriedly shoved in the closet, like the last pile of living-room mess before company arrives," writes Steven Zeitchik.