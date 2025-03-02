Zelensky Had a Much Different Meeting at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday and told him he had the UK's unwavering support—one a day after the blowout at the White House with President Trump, per the AP . Zelensky arrived to cheers from people who had gathered outside of 10 Downing Street, where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside. The two leaders met on the eve of a meeting of European leaders in London called to discuss how they can help defend Ukraine if the US withdraws support.

"And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom," Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. "We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take." Zelensky thanked him and the people of the UK for their support and friendship. After the meeting, Britain announced it was extending a 2.26 billion pound ($2.84 billion) loan to Kyiv for military procurement, with the money coming from the profits on frozen Russian assets. It's Britain's contribution to a $50 billion package of support pledged by the G-7 group of wealthy industrialized nations.

Zelensky thanked Britain in a statement on X, saying: "This is true justice—the one who started the war must be the one to pay." He thanked a slew of other leaders who expressed their support on the platform as well. Starmer spoke to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening after meeting Zelensky. The Ukraine president had been scheduled to meet with Starmer on Sunday before the European summit, but the timetable for their bilateral meeting was apparently sped up in the aftermath of the Washington visit.