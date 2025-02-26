2.7% Drop for Apple Weighs Down S&P 500

General Motors revved up by 3.8% for another one of the market's bigger gains after the automaker announced a program to buy back up to $6 billion of its stock. It will also send more cash to its shareholders by increasing its dividend. Advance Auto Parts tumbled 17.8% after the retailer said it made less profit out of each $1 of revenue during the latest quarter than a year earlier, in part because of liquidation sales at stores it closed.

Super Micro Computer lost nearly a quarter of its value over four days in the recent pullback. But it jumped 12.2% Wednesday after filing its annual report for its fiscal year that ended in June. The company, which sells servers used in AI and other computing, had delayed filing its annual report and other required forms after its former accounting firm raised concerns about some of its financial reporting and governance.

On Thursday, the US Commerce Department will issue its third and final estimate of how the US economy performed in the final three months of 2024. The economy still appears to be in solid shape, and growth is continuing at the moment, though uncertainty is growing about the future. Another report on Friday will show how the gauge of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use has been behaving. If reports were to show a stagnating economy and accelerating inflation, they could create a toxic mix that the Federal Reserve has few tools to fix. "Stagflation is the biggest risk looming over markets right now," according to from Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide.