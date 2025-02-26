Vet Finds 24 Socks in Bernese Mountain Dog

Missing socks are no longer a mystery in one California household. A veterinarian performed surgery on a Bernese Mountain Dog on Monday and found more than 30 foreign items in its stomach, including 24 socks, CBS News reports. In an Instagram post, the Corona Animal Emergency Center said 7-month-old Luna had also eaten a onesie, a hair scrunchie, two hair ties, and assorted cloth items as well. The animal hospital said Dr. Jenny performed a gastrotomy to clear Luna's stomach and an enterotomy to remove the onesie, which was stuck in the dog's intestines.

The animal hospital said the family rushed Luna to the clinic after they "noticed she was vomiting and had a firm, distended abdomen," KTLA reports. "Against all odds, Luna pulled through and is now wagging her tail again!" the clinic said, noting that the pup has a "serious sock obsession." They advised pet owners to "trust their instincts," saying, "If you notice vomiting, lethargy, or a firm abdomen, don't wait—act fast and contact your vet." (This dog in Arkansas went from eating socks to eating bullets, which a vet was able to remove.)