Mark Cuban Has Advice for Workers Fired by DOGE

Billionaire Mark Cuban has some advice for government workers laid off by fellow billionaire Elon Musk. "Group together to start a consulting company," he wrote on Bluesky . "It's just a matter of time before DOGE needs you to fix the mess they inevitably create." As Gizmodo reports, Cuban was referring specifically to "18F" workers—a tech team formed about a decade ago to build and improve government software. The Atlantic reports that about 90 such workers were laid off last week from the General Services Administration.

Cuban not only predicted that Musk's Department of Government Efficiency "will have to hire your company as a contractor to fix it," but he offered assistance to any such assembling workers. "I'm happy to invest and/or help." TechCrunch reports that the post has been well received in tech circles, and it calls attention to one Bluesky reply suggesting that the workers rename their company "18FU." Meanwhile, the laid-off tech workers have established a website and published an open letter to Americans: "We're still absorbing what has happened," it reads. "But we came to the government to fix things. And we're not done with this work yet." (More Mark Cuban stories.)