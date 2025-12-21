Vance Addresses Divisions at Turning Point

Vice President JD Vance used a Sunday appearance at Turning Point's AmericaFest in Phoenix to urge members of the pro-Trump movement to stop attacking each other and concentrate on defeating Democrats. Vance told thousands of attendees that President Trump built his political base by welcoming supporters rather than applying "self-defeating purity tests," saying conservatives have "more important work to do than canceling each other." He also linked Democrats to the shooting death of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, asking attendees if they're willing to "take the country back from the people who took his life," Politico reports. Authorities have charged Tyler Robinson in Kirk's killing; his political views are not clearly defined. Donald Trump Jr. likewise told the crowd that the enemy is "the radical left," which he blamed for Kirk's death.

The four-day gathering of roughly 30,000 Trump supporters was dominated by internal disputes. On Thursday, commentator Ben Shapiro warned that the movement faces serious danger from "charlatans" who he said promote conspiracy theories, singling out Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Steve Bannon. Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy echoed those concerns, denouncing Carlson's interview with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and saying such views "have no place in this movement." Bannon fired back from the stage, calling Shapiro "a cancer" and "the farthest thing from MAGA."

Sunday's program featured efforts to close ranks. House Speaker Mike Johnson framed the moment as a decisive struggle for control of Congress and the country's direction. Rep. Byron Donalds, now running for governor of Florida, told the gathering that a successful movement must stay "focused on the mission at hand" despite internal frustrations. Vance arrived as the house favorite: Erika Kirk, leader of the youth organization and Charlie Kirk's widow, endorsed the vice president for the 2028 presidential race on opening night. Erika Kirk appeared onstage again Sunday, when Nicki Minaj surprised the crowd, per the AP. The rapper praised Trump and Vance, per People, calling the president "handsome" and "dashing."