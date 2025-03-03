Casey Anthony Launches Public Forum as 'Legal Advocate'

Casey Anthony has kept a low profile ( with exceptions ) since being acquitted 14 years ago of killing her daughter Caylee, but that's now changing. The 38-year-old is out with a TikTok video to promote herself as a legal advocate, reports the Orlando Sentinel .

Anthony says people will be able to email her directly via her Substack, per Fox News. She adds that she began this public push after people close to her were "targeted and attacked recently." She says she will continue to closely guard her own privacy and encourage others to do the same. "As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights, I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008," she says.

The Florida station WESH fills in some background for those rusty on the details about the infamous case, including how Anthony went a month without informing police about Caylee being missing. It was Anthony's mother who eventually reported the disappearance. The toddler's remains were found in woods near the Anthony family home in December 2008. Since then, Anthony and her parents have traded accusations of responsibility. In the video, Anthony says she may address the topic of her parents in the future. (More Casey Anthony stories.)