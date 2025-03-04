Some Federal Agencies Do U-Turn on Musk Email

Federal employees face a midnight deadline to comply with Elon Musk's second demand for reports on their recent accomplishments, a request that has become a flashpoint within the government workforce. The email was sent out Friday evening.

Musk and President Trump have suggested that employees who don't comply could be fired. They've also described the requirement—a list of five things that each person did last week—as an unobjectionable way to increase accountability within a sprawling bureaucracy.

But for many workers, the request has been a source of anxiety and confusion as the new administration tightens its grip on the federal government, the AP reports. Some agencies are still telling their workforces not to respond or to limit what they say in response, just as they did after Musk's first request last month. Others, including the Department of Health and Human Services, have reversed their positions and now say workers are required to respond, reports Reuters.