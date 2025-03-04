Johnson Disagrees That US, Russia Are Aligned

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov both liked what they saw in the Oval Office on Friday, but they disagreed on what that means for US-Russia relations. The Trump administration "is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations," Peskov said Sunday in a Telegram video, per Politico Europe . "This largely coincides with our vision." Asked Monday about that assessment of President Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Johnson told CNN , "We're not aligned with Russia, and I don't believe any Russian propaganda."

The Republican added: "We have to bring an end to the war. What the president is doing is trying to set the table for that peace agreement to be made, and I'm very grateful that he's doing it." On Sunday, Johnson offered an appraisal of Russian President Vladimir Putin that differed from Trump's. "He's not to be trusted and he is dangerous," Johnson said on CNN, per the Hill. Trump said last week that Putin will "keep his word" and honor any peace deal. "The way I view this," Johnson said, "is that China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are engaged in a new axis—axis powers, and they are not on America's side." (More Mike Johnson stories.)