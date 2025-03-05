Vance's Ukraine Remark Infuriates Brits

JD Vance has found himself the subject of criticism more than once over the past few weeks, and he's making new headlines the morning after President Trump's record-setting speech before Congress for being caught on a hot mic noting just how long his boss' speech was. The vice president's latest remarks, however, on the Russian invasion of Ukraine have brought a fresh round of critiques. Vance has made his thoughts clear about how much involvement the US should have in the war (read: little to none), but on Tuesday, during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Vance also took aim at "some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years"—which many took as a slam against either the United Kingdom or France for their plans to deploy tens of thousands of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, per Politico.
The outlet notes that Vance was soon put on blast for his remark by British and French politicians who took umbrage at his apparent mockery of allied troops that had previously fought side by side with the United States. "Deeply disrespectful" was UK MP James Cartlidge's take, while French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu noted, "The greatest strength of an army is the courage of its soldiers." Even UK MP Nigel Farage, a strong Trump ally, responded with: "JD Vance is wrong. Wrong wrong wrong."
Vance for his part, denied referring to the United Kingdom and France specifically, calling such assertions "absurdly dishonest," per Reuters. "I don't even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond," he wrote Tuesday on X. The vice president added: "But let's be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful." (More JD Vance stories.)