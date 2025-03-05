Vance's Ukraine Remark Infuriates Brits

The outlet notes that Vance was soon put on blast for his remark by British and French politicians who took umbrage at his apparent mockery of allied troops that had previously fought side by side with the United States. "Deeply disrespectful" was UK MP James Cartlidge's take, while French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu noted, "The greatest strength of an army is the courage of its soldiers." Even UK MP Nigel Farage, a strong Trump ally, responded with: "JD Vance is wrong. Wrong wrong wrong."

Vance for his part, denied referring to the United Kingdom and France specifically, calling such assertions "absurdly dishonest," per Reuters. "I don't even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond," he wrote Tuesday on X. The vice president added: "But let's be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful." (More JD Vance stories.)