Stocks Fall Again as Trade War Escalates

Stocks racked up more losses on Wall Street Tuesday as a trade war between the US and its key trading partners escalated, wiping out all the gains since Election Day for the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 fell 71.57 points, or 1.2%, to 5,778.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 670.25 points, or 1.6%, to 42,520.99

The Nasdaq composite fell 65.03 points, or 0.4%, to 18,285.16 despite a rebound in big tech stocks like Nvidia, which rose 1.7%.

The burgeoning trade war between the US, China, Canada, and Mexico is helping to extend a recent slump for US stocks, the AP reports. The Trump administration imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday and doubled tariffs against imports from China. All three countries announced retaliatory actions , sparking worries about a slowdown in the global economy.