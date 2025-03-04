World's Biggest Iceberg Runs Aground

The world's largest iceberg has reached what will probably be its final destination—but millions of penguins and seals on the remote island of South Georgia have caught a break. A23a has run aground in shallow waters on the continental shelf around 50 miles from the island, the Telegraph reports. There had been fears the huge iceberg—which is almost the size of the island, at around 1,250 square miles—would block feeding routes , but scientists now believe that most species will be unaffected and the iceberg will ultimately benefit wildlife.

Scientists say nutrients locked in the ice will be released as it breaks up, creating an explosion of life for penguins and seals to feed on, the BBC reports. "It's like dropping a nutrient bomb into the middle of an empty desert," says Nadine Johnston from the British Antarctic Survey. The iceberg, which was stuck on the seafloor near Antarctica for almost 40 years, broke free in late 2023. It ended up spinning in a vortex of water for most of last year, making a complete rotation around once every 24 hours, before it started moving north again in December, heading straight for South Georgia.

Scientists believe A23a, which is almost 1,000 feet tall, has reached the end of its journey. "It's probably going to stay more or less where it is, until chunks break off," says Andrew Meijers from the British Antarctic Survey. He says icebergs that have taken the same route have broken up and dispersed. Apart from some unlucky macaroni penguins who now have an iceberg on top of their foraging area, the iceberg is likely to cause more problems for humans than animals, reports the Times of London. As A23a breaks up, it could "make fishing operations in the area both more difficult and potentially hazardous," Meijers says. (More icebergs stories.)