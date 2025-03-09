This Chain Is Bigger Than McDonald's. No One Knows It

Earlier this week in Hong Kong, the stock price for a beverage chain little known in the US spiked, rising 43% after its $444 million intro to the market, per the AP. Now, Mixue has reportedly unseated none other than McDonald's and Starbucks, to boast the most number of stores in the fast-food industry, reports the CBC.

The numbers: Mixue is a purveyor of bubble tea and other drinks that now claims at least 45,000 stores in China and nearly a dozen other countries, including Australia, Singapore, and Thailand, as of last September. To contrast, Mickey D's has about 43,000 locations worldwide in 100 or so nations, while Starbucks has about 40,000. The vast majority of Mixue's stores are run by franchisees. "It's the largest brand that nobody's ever heard of," says restaurant industry analyst Robert Carter of StratonHunter. "They've just exploded."