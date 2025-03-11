South Korean Star Dies at 43

Yet another South Korean star has died, in what the New York Times calls "the latest in a string of tragedies to strike the country's booming entertainment industry." Wheesung, who put R&B on the map in South Korea over the course of a career that spanned two decades, was found in his Seoul apartment on Monday evening in cardiac arrest, and pronounced dead at the age of 43, per Variety. The singer-songwriter had publicly struggled with drug abuse—with a notable 2021 conviction of buying and using propofol, the sedative that killed Michael Jackson—and police are investigating his death as a drug overdose with an autopsy planned.