Some Big Changes Coming to 7-Eleven Parent Company

Japan's Seven & i Holdings—owner of 7-Eleven—has appointed its first non-Japanese CEO as it strategizes to thwart a Canadian takeover. This leadership shake-up comes alongside plans to jettison billions in assets in order to shift the company from a broad general retailer to a "global convenience store champion." Stephen Dacus, the former head of Walmart in Japan and Seven & i's current board chairman, will replace Ryuichi Isaka in May. Dacus, the son of a 7-Eleven franchisee who spent his teen years working as night clerk at a California 7-Eleven, is fluent in Japanese. More: