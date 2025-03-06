Some Big Changes Coming to 7-Eleven Parent Company

Japan's Seven & i Holdings—owner of 7-Eleven—has appointed its first non-Japanese CEO as it strategizes to thwart a Canadian takeover. This leadership shake-up comes alongside plans to jettison billions in assets in order to shift the company from a broad general retailer to a "global convenience store champion." Stephen Dacus, the former head of Walmart in Japan and Seven & i's current board chairman, will replace Ryuichi Isaka in May. Dacus, the son of a 7-Eleven franchisee who spent his teen years working as night clerk at a California 7-Eleven, is fluent in Japanese. More:
- The company on Thursday said it intends to sell certain non-convenience store assets, among them supermarkets and other retail stores, to Bain Capital for $5.4 billion. That sale will close in September, reports the AP.
- Seven & i is also planning an IPO of shares in its North American 7-Eleven operations by the close of 2026. The IPO and asset sale proceeds will fund share buybacks, with the company hoping to buy back $13 billion in shares by the end of the decade. Seven & i's shares rose 6.1% in Tokyo on the news.
- The moves come on the heels of a failed takeover bid by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard, which counts Circle K among its brands. The New York Times reports it had offered roughly $47 billion for control of Seven & i, "the largest-ever foreign-led bid for a Japanese company." Dacus earlier characterized the bid as undervaluing the convenience store business and not fully taking into account US regulatory concerns.
- The Wall Street Journal sees Seven & i's decision to make its more than 13,000 US 7-Eleven branches a separate listed company as "an acknowledgment that 7-Eleven stores in the US and Japan, despite sharing a name and logo, differ significantly in their products and operations." The Japanese convenience-store unit—which is made up of 22,800 locations and offers vastly more fresh food items than their US counterparts—is the company's most profitable.
(This content was created with the help of AI.)
.)