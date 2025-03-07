Trump Allies Turn on Amy Coney Barrett

Two conservative Supreme Court justices sided with the court's three liberal members in this week's decision on USAID payments—but Justice Amy Coney Barrett is taking a lot more flak than Chief Justice John Roberts. Some conservative commentators, calling Barrett a "closet Democrat," have suggested Trump made a mistake in choosing her for the court in 2020. Barrett has generally sided with conservatives in major cases, including those on abortion and affirmative action, but she has shown an independent streak that has caused some to accuse of disloyalty to Trump, NBC News reports.

"DEI hire." Some critics argued that Barrett was only chosen because she was a woman, reports the Washington Post. "She is evil, chosen solely because she checked identity politics boxes," conservative activist Mike Cernovich said in a post on X. "Another DEI hire. It always ends badly." Steve Bannon, among others, claimed she had given Trump "stink eye" when he greeted justices before his address to Congress on Tuesday.