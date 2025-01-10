Supreme Court Denies Attempt to Stop Trump's Sentencing

On a 5-4 vote on Thursday, the Supreme Court rebuffed President-elect Trump's attempt to block sentencing—scheduled for Friday—on 34 counts in his criminal hush-money trial. The decision leaves no apparent obstacles to a sentence being imposed in New York, which would formally classify Trump as a felon before he takes the oath for a second term. The majority said in a brief unsigned order denying the emergency request that Trump does not face the possibility of jail time and can still challenge the conviction "in the ordinary course on appeal," the New York Times reports.

New York state's top appeals court also declined to put off the sentencing earlier in the day, per CNBC. The Supreme Court's order said Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh were the four who would have granted Trump's request. No reason for their votes were provided. Trump was found guilty by a jury in May, and sentencing for almost any other defendant would be long over by now, the Times points out. But Trump's lawyers responded to the conviction with a series of filings challenging the verdict and trying to prevent sentencing. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30am Friday in the same courtroom where the trial was held. Trump's team has indicated the president-elect plans to attend it virtually.