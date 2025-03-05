Divided Supreme Court 'Hands Trump a Loss'

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Trump administration push to rebuke a federal judge who gave it a quick deadline to release billions in foreign aid that President Trump froze in January. By a 5-4 vote, the court told US District Judge Amir Ali to clarify his earlier order that required the Republican administration to release nearly $2 billion in aid for work that had already been done. The court's action leaves in place Ali's temporary restraining order that had paused the spending freeze; Ali is holding a hearing Thursday to consider a more lasting pause. What you need to know, per the AP:

Background: Ali ordered the funding temporarily restored on Feb. 13, but nearly two weeks later he found the government was giving no sign of complying and set a midnight Feb. 26 deadline to release payment for work already completed, reports CNN. The administration appealed, calling Ali's order "incredibly intrusive and profoundly erroneous" and saying it could not release money fast enough to comply with the deadline.