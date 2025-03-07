Get Ready for DJ King Charles

Watch out, Barack —Chuck now has his own playlist to recommend to the masses. Commonwealth Day is on Monday, and the British monarch decided to celebrate in advance by revealing the tunes he's got on loop, reports the Guardian . Apple Music on Friday introduced The King's Music Room, "a musical journey that reflects His Majesty's personal taste" and that's "shaped by his extraordinary experiences from around the world."

Apple notes that the king's faves include everything "from 1930s crooners to Afrobeats stars, as well as disco divas and reggae icons." Old schoolers like Bob Marley and Grace Jones pop up, as well as Aussie singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue and more contemporary artists like Raye and Davido. "Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. ... I know that is also the case for so many others," Charles noted in a broadcast from Buckingham Palace, a glowing "on air" sign on the desk in front of him.

Music has "that remarkable ability to bring happy memories, comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places," he continued. "But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy." Apple Music 1 will celebrate Charles' list throughout Monday and Tuesday. The release notes that the king will also share "anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and [reveal] why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life," per CNN. (More King Charles III stories.)