Hiring Remains Steady, but Wildcards Loom

The new jobs report shows that employers continued to hire at a solid pace in February, but a wave of federal firings, along with possible tariffs, may start clouding the picture going forward. Details:
- Employers added 151,000 jobs in February, up from 125,000 in January though below expectations of about 170,000, reports CNBC.
- The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% from 4%, per the AP.
- The new numbers do not reflect the wave of federal firings and layoffs that began around February 13, notes the Wall Street Journal. Those numbers will start showing up in the next monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, though the potential impact remains unclear.