Canadian Senator Wants to Throw Down With Trump Jr.

Will Donald Trump Jr. throw down? A Canadian senator wants to find out, challenging the US president's son to duke it out in a charity boxing match. Or as the CBC puts it, "Sen. Patrick Brazeau wants to punch Donald Trump in the face." The non-affiliated senator from Quebec, who suggested Trump Jr. as a stand-in for his father, famously boxed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was then a member of parliament, in a 2012 match that raised $160,000 for cancer research—and lost. "I know, I still can't believe it myself," Brazeau wrote Thursday on X. "But I no longer smoke and have been sober for almost 5 years," the 50-year-old continued, telling 47-year-old Trump Jr. he's ready for a fight "if you are."

"In light of these bogus [US] tariffs" that "have nothing to do with fentanyl ... I challenge you to a fight to raise money for cancer research or an organization of your choosing," the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Brazeau wrote. "I'll fight for my country @DonaldJTrumpJr. Will you?" He's "100% serious," the senator tells the CBC, noting this is his way to protest what he says is a US-imposed trade war meant to get at Canada's natural resources. "One day we hear President Trump say one thing, the next day he's saying something completely different. My message is, what the hell is going on with the most powerful superpower in the world?" he tells the Toronto Star.

Brazeau initially thought of challenging US Vice President Vance, but "I think he's in a different weight class," he tells the Star. He says his challenge to the 6'1" Trump Jr. is the kind of protest "the Trump people understand … through force," per the CBC. "Let's see how much courage the Trumps and the president's son truly have." He doesn't expect Trump Jr. to accept the challenge, "but it would certainly be my hope that he does," he tells the Star. And "if I do step in the ring, I can guarantee that it will not be the same result as it was with my boxing match with Justin Trudeau," he adds, per the CBC. (More Canada stories.)